Early Black Friday deal: Philips noise-cancelling headphones drop to just £99

Looking for an early Black Friday headphones deal? You're in luck! The very decent Philips PH805 over-ears are currently discounted by 38 per cent (or £61) at Amazon.

These Philips wireless noise-cancelling cans have actually dropped to just £99, down from their previous £160 price tag.

For clarity, it's the best deal we've seen on this particular model: we saw their price drop ever-so-briefly to £129 for Prime Day, but we've never seen them for under £100 until today.

It's an excellent price for a pair of well-featured headphones that we called "well worth a listen" in our review at their considerably higher three-figure price.

Philips PH805 wireless ANC headphones £160 £99

The Philips PH805s do a sterling job of bringing the looks, build and specs of a premium pair of noise-cancellers down to a lower price, and while their relative lack of dynamism and slightly sub-par noise-cancellation make them less than perfect, they are a bargain at this price!View Deal

Not quite what you're looking for? The excellent AKG Y500 Wireless headphones are also on the end of a great early Black Friday deal, dropping to just £86. You're welcome – we're here to help.

