Double deal alert! Five-star Sony headphones slashed by almost 25%

Amazon has returned with another sales event, with a whole raft of Sony products, including TVs, cameras and headphones, all enjoying significant discounts between 22-28th of January. Happy days!

Two of our favourite headphones/earbuds in the market are included in these wide-ranging price cuts. Sony’s WH-CH720N wireless headphones have dropped down to just £78 at Amazon, their first major discount since Black Friday / Cyber Monday. The Award-winning Sony WF-C700N earbuds, meanwhile, are also significantly slashed, dropping from £99 to just £75 at Amazon as part of the enticing event. That's just shy of 25% off.

Sony headphone deals

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £75 at Amazon (save £24)

If great sound and great value are what you want from your wireless earbuds, then look no further than the Sony WF-C700N. Already superb value, this saving drags them down to a very attractive price in a rather fetching hue. Lavender colourway only.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Product of the Year winner.

Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones was £99 now £78 (save £21 at Amazon)

An Award-winning pair of noise-cancelling headphones available for just £78 is a real bargain. Tested at £99, this fresh price drop means this great pair of cans get their first sizeable price drop since launching earlier this year. Black and white colourways only.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

If you're keen on noise cancelling on a budget and you want the choice of either over-ear or in-ear headphones, Sony and Amazon have got you covered. Both of the models on offer are superb performers, offering excellent sound quality, high-performing features and refined build quality at some unquestionably tempting prices.

The C700N are possibly our favourite buds from last year, earning their Award as the What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year in their particular category. The superb buds are lightweight, extremely well made and actually a tad more comfortable than the premium Sony WF-1000XM5, with features such as Bluetooth Multipoint, Adaptive Sound Control automatically and Sony's DSEE upscaling engine only sweetening the deal. They're noise cancelling, too, in case you needed reminding.

The Sony WH-CH720N, meanwhile, also bagged an Award last year, taking the gong for ‘Best wireless headphones under £150’. The brilliant, affordable cans offer up to 35 hours with ANC engaged, which actually tops Sony’s own flagship WH-1000XM5's 30 hours of playtime when noise cancelling is on.

They really deliver sonically, too. As we stated in our review, “They imbue their musical cargo with heft and conviction, operating on the front foot in delivering an immediate, assertive sound with an emphasis on forceful, burly bass.” They don't fold away, but their solid build, decent ANC and some lovely additional features, including DSEE and support for Sony 360 Reality Audio, only add further value.

So if you want that supreme Sony quality at an affordable price and noise cancelling that really works, Amazon has got you covered. Do you go for in-ear or over-ear? The choice, in that regard, is yours.

MORE:

Read our Award-winning Sony WF-C700N review

And our full Sony WH-CH720N review

Keep an eye on the best Sony WF-C700N deals

Best wireless earbuds: the top pairs tested by our experts