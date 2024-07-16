Don’t miss out! Sony’s already incredible value wireless headphones have had their price slashed for Prime Day

Amazon has slashed the price of the five-star Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones with its latest Prime Day 2024 deal, making the already great value set an absolute steal.

The discount is live now and lets you grab the Sony WH-C520 for a modest £36 at Amazon, a £24 saving on their regular £60 price.

We’d recommend you grab a set while stocks last as, based on our experience testing headphones for close to half a century, a pair of headphones this good, at this price, is a very rare thing indeed.

Sony WH-CH520 £60 £36 at Amazon (save £24)

Good cheap wireless headphones are a very rare thing. Especially ones that sound as good as the Sony WH-CH520. And at this price, they're even better value! £37 will get you the white pair, but a couple of extra pounds will get you any of the other colours.

The Sony WH-CH520 are among the best cheap wireless headphones money can buy and are an absolute steal, even at full price, based on our experience with them.

Highlights include a comfy fit, surprisingly rugged design considering their price, solid battery life and most important of all – great audio.

One of the biggest hang ups we have with many cheaper headphones is that they offer terrible sound quality, that isn’t good enough for even casual listening. Which is why we were so delighted when we got the WH-C520 into our listening rooms and found they don’t just offer serviceable audio, they’re actually good!

Whether it was bopping pop, rumbling 12-bar blues or high-energy metal, the WH-CH520 delivered a balanced and engaging sound that was a clear cut above every rival we tested them against. Which is why our reviewers concluded:

“You can’t really expect the Earth when you’re paying pennies less than £50 for a pair of headphones. What’s remarkable about the Sony WH-CH520 is how little compromise they demand of you, both in terms of audio performance and ergonomics. They’re a little bit of a bargain.”

If you want a great value pair of headphones that don’t cost loads, you’ll struggle to do better than the Sony WH-CH520, especially at their current Prime Day 2024 price. But on the off chance you’re not tempted make sure to check out our main best Prime Day 2024 wireless earbud deals page.

MORE:

These are the best Prime Day 2024 headphone deals we’ve spotted

We rate the best Prime Day hi-fi deals currently available

Check out our picks of the best wireless earbuds