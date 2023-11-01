Don't bother with Black Friday, this LG G2 OLED TV deal surely won't be beaten

November is officially upon us which can mean only one thing - Black Friday is just a few weeks away. While we've already identified a handful of early Black Friday TV deals, none can compare to this frankly jaw-dropping deal on the LG G2 OLED, which you can currently score for just £1099.

That's right, LG's former flagship OLED TV is down to its lowest price that we've ever seen, as you can get an incredible saving of £1300 at Richer Sounds right now. Originally launching at £2399 in April last year, the LG G2 has been subject to a few price drops since then, although none have been this enticing.

The only caveat to this deal is that you'll need to be part of the Richer Sounds VIP club, however, the signup process is quick, easy and entirely free - not to mention totally worth doing for this awesome deal.

LG OLED55G2 OLED TV £2399 £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £1300)

The 55-inch version of the LG G2 OLED is down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Launching at £2399, and dropping to around £1500 recently, this G2 deal is simply too good to miss.

When we reviewed the 65-inch version of the LG G2 OLED, we praised not only the "richer and more expressive" bright spots over the LG C2 but the "immaculate reproduction of shadow detail in dark picture areas". In terms of contrast and handling of visual dynamics, the G2 OLED is truly exceptional. We expect this slightly smaller version of the G2 to perform equally as well, and it shares practically all the same features as its larger counterpart.

It deals with motion superbly, too, with a Cinematic Movement option available to give more consistent and less choppy results on TV shows, movies and games. As we wrote at the time "gaming on the OLED65G2 is so much fun, in fact, that it’s hard to believe it’s legal". How's that for an endorsement, gamers?

The G2 isn't short on features, either, offering up AI-boosted image upscaling, a Dynamic Tone Mapping system to map the light range of HDR sources, plus a very impressive Alpha 9 Gen 5 LG processor. On top of that, you're treated to four HDMI 2.1 sockets, support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K/120Hz (great for Xbox Series X fans), HDR10 and HLG, as well as LG's new webOS 22 smart interface. The list goes on and on.

The LG G2 OLED has to be one of the best OLED TVs we reviewed in 2022. If you're after a well-made, feature-packed unit with a gorgeous, refined picture at a heavily discounted price, this Richer Sounds deal will really help you beat those Black Friday queues.

