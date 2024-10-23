Ditch streaming and get back into discs with this great deal on our favourite 4K Blu-ray player

If the constant price rises, questions over ownership and/or dubious quality have left you annoyed with movie streaming and pining for the good ol' days of discs, we've found the perfect deal for you.

Our favourite 4K Blu-ray player – the five-star, multi-Award-winning Panasonic DP-UB820EB – is currently down to just £299 at Amazon.

The price you'll see on the page is £349 (£348.98, to be precise), but you should also see below a bit of green text that says 'Save £50 at checkout'. Add it to your basket, go through to the checkout and, sure enough, you should see that the price has dropped to £298.98.

This is the cheapest we have seen this player available for in quite some time, and I don't expect it to go lower for Black Friday. You never know, of course, but my advice is to pounce now if you're in the market for a 4K Blu-ray player.

What Hi-Fi? Award-winner 2024 Panasonic DP-UB820EB 4K Blu-ray player was £349 now £299 at Amazon

The excellent UB820EB has been a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner every year since its launch in 2018. It's still the best performance-per-pound 4K Blu-ray player you can buy, with awesome picture and sound quality that demolishes streaming.

Despite the fact it's six years old, Panasonic's DP-UB820EB is still our favourite 4K Blu-ray player. It's held a spot on our yearly Awards list ever since it first launched, and it's easily the best option for those looking for a premium movie experience without forking out for its flagship sibling, the DP-UP9000.

With its vibrant, punchy-yet-balanced colours, stunning sharpness and exceptional detail, this 4K HDR disc spinner makes a mockery of the quality you get from even the best streaming services – and the movies you buy for it are yours forever.

It also sounds great, too, with powerful and weighty audio. Explosions are delivered with snappy dynamics and plenty of power, making for an exciting and engaging performer in the sound department. It's equally adept in quieter moments, with a rich muscular sound that adds texture to dialogue.

So is this deal truly worth it? Well, while the DP-UB820EB is discounted from time to time, we haven't seen it go this low for quite a while, and we haven't spotted a bigger discount on it for a couple of years. If you're in the market, now seems to be the time to buy.

MORE:

These are the best early Black Friday deals

Here are the best Blu-ray players you can buy right now

And these are the best TV deals