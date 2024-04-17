Denon's streamlined wireless speaker, with AirPlay 2 and multi-room, could rival the Sonos Era 100

Denon has revealed a streamlined version of its Home 150 smart speaker. The new Denon Home150 NV keeps much of the DNA as the standard unit, but drops the internal microphones and access to voice assistants - perhaps that "NV" stands for "No Voice". If you want all the benefits of a wireless home speaker but don't fancy chatting with your domestic tech, the 150 NV might be just the thing.

Denon promises this slimmed-down iteration of the Home 150 doesn't miss a step in terms of sound quality, providing hi-res audio support for files up to 24-bit/192kHz as well as support for DSD 2.8MHz and 5.5MHz tracks.

The Home 150 NV packs dual class-D amplifiers, with a 25mm tweeter working alongside an 89mm woofer. Around the back, the mains-powered speaker offers a single USB-A input for playing stored music, as well as a 3.5mm analogue input for connecting directly to your source, plus an ethernet port for hooking up to the internet via a wired connection.

The Home 150 NV is available in black and white colourways. (Image credit: Denon)

Despite having no voice assistant, the Home 150 NV utilises Denon's HEOS platform for accessing and controlling the speaker's multi-room capabilities, allowing you to pump out the same song across multiple rooms or, if you want to mix it up, play a different song for each connected room from compatible HEOS devices. Alternatively, you can use AirPlay 2 to stream Apple Music via the Denon Home 150 NV and then group your new speaker with other AirPlay-compatible models as a way of achieving wireless stereo sound.

The 150 NV's catalogue of streaming services is extensive, with support for AirPlay 2, Apple Music, Tidal, Spotify, Amazon Music HD and TuneIn radio. You can stream music over wi-fi and Bluetooth, too. On the subject of radio, the speaker comes equipped with three quick select buttons that allow you to store your favourite internet stations for faster, more convenient on-unit access.

While its lack of voice control disqualifies it from falling into our "smart speaker" category, Denon's latest unit could be a more budget-friendly alternative to many of the best wireless speakers - smart or otherwise - at this level, including the Sonos Era 100 (£249 / $249 / AU$399) and the Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII (£359).

The new Denon Home 150 NV comes in two colourways - black and white - and is available from July 10th for £189 / $219 / AU$369.

