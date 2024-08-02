Denon's customisable wireless earbuds drop to lowest-ever price – more than £100 off!

Sometimes, you don't have to wait long for a bargain. Despite only having been released in February of this year, the Denon PerL Pro are already enjoying a major discount, dropping from £299 to just £189 at Amazon. That's £110 – or nearly 40 per cent – off.

Conceived as a super-customisable pair of wireless earbuds that could rival the Sony WF-1000XM5, Denon's new price now takes them somewhere into mid-range territory. That means you're getting a pair of premium noise-cancelling earbuds at a much less-than-premium price.

Best Denon PerL Pro wireless earbuds deal

Denon PerL Pro was £299 now £189 at Amazon (save £110)

At £299, the Denon PerL Pro managed a very respectable four-star rating, offering an all-around performance and usability that saw them make a strong case in a tough market. At £110 off, though, it's a whole different story; a pair of wireless earbuds with these levels of performance for just £189 would surely have gained the full five-star haul.

To the right person, the Denon PerL Pro have bags of sonic appeal. While they could be a little more rhythmically accurate and dynamically expressive, there's a huge amount to admire regarding their incredibly pristine, clean and controlled sound that just gives instruments and textures so much detail, insight and space in which to breathe. As a pair of earbuds to appreciate as much as to enjoy, they really are something.

Denon's noise-cancelling buds go big on features, particularly customisation. As our review stated, "using the Denon PerL Pro is a breeze" thanks to their excellent companion app and deep levels of personalisation. Thanks to "Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology", the PerL Pro can actually measure your ears' sensitivity and then create a sound profile that's specific to you. We tried it with various team members and found it to be a fun, easy-to-use and rewarding system that can give your tunes a little more of the flavour you're after.

Elsewhere, the Pro continue to impress. Their versatile noise cancelling is solid thanks to four mics housed in each bud, while a total battery life of 24 hours will have you covered for even the longest of flights. There's even spatial audio via Dirac Virtuo, plus higher-quality aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codec support.

With such levels of performance at this price, the Denon PerL Pro could be the gems you've been searching for. Check out Amazon for a closer look.

