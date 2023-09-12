Denon unveils new flagship AVR with 8K, Dolby Atmos, and HDR support

Denon has announced a new flagship AVR, the AVR-X6800H, slated for a 2024 release.

Based on the model number and included features, we assume that this new model is set to replace Denon’s X6700H, which is currently the brand’s second-from-top receiver available.

The previous model was prefixed with AVR globally, while in the UK and Europe, it was known as AVC, so we imagine that this naming trend will continue with the new X6800H.

Designed and manufactured in Japan, the X6800H will also include a number of improved features, including an upgrade from 11.2 channels to 11.4, with 11 x 140 watts of amplification. It will also retain features from the previous model such as Audyssey room correction and support for Dolby Atmos alongside other immersive audio formats, such as DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced, and Auro-3D.

On the video front, the X6800H supports the usual HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dynamic HDR, while all seven HDMI inputs and two of the outputs will support 8K video. There’s also ARC and eARC connectivity available on one of the HDMI outputs.

As you’d expect from a flagship-level AV product, this new AVR supports next-gen gaming features such as VRR and ALLM, which help to make your PS5 or Xbox Series X consoles display visuals as smoothly as possible.

HEOS is also built into the unit, allowing for communication and wireless streaming of music between compatible hardware throughout your house.

While we know that the AVR-X6800H will retail for $3500 (approx £2790), an exact release date is not yet known with Denon's site stating that it will be ‘coming soon’. We’ll keep our ears to the ground for any new info and update you as it arrives.

MORE:

Denon’s new stereo receiver promises 8K video support and a world of wireless and hi-res streaming

Yamaha’s new streaming amp and all-in-one system look to unify listening throughout your home