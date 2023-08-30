Yamaha’s new streaming amp and all-in-one system look to unify listening throughout your home

Yamaha has announced two new products at IFA 2023: the R-N600A Network Reciever and a new MusicCast 200 Multimedia System.

Yamaha’s R-N600A is the brand’s entry-level network receiver (or streaming amplifier) and it joins the R-N800A and R-N1000A models that were launched at High End Munich 2023. The R-N600A combines amplification, physical connections, and network streaming into one unit, meaning it can play from your favourite music streaming services as well as from vinyl or other sources.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The receiver includes 80W-per-channel amplification and features a range of inputs and outputs. It also features a moving magnet phono stage, as well as a built-in headphone amplifier.

On the analogue side of things, the R-N600A features four line-level inputs and one phono input. On the digital front, it features two optical and two coaxial inputs. The receiver features terminals for two pairs of speakers, along with two line-level outputs, one headphone, and one subwoofer output.

The R-N600A is compatible with streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music HD, while AirPlay 2 and DAB/FM radio are also on board.

Yamaha states that this new streaming amp has been fitted with an ultra-precision crystal clock to improve signal accuracy. Support for DSD 11.2MHz native playback and up to 32-bit/384kHz PCM files means that you can enjoy high-resolution audio too.

It’s also compatible with other Yamaha MusicCast devices, meaning any compatible sources hooked up to the R-N600A can then be broadcast throughout your home for a multi-room system.

Speaking of MusicCast, Yamaha’s new MusicCast 200 Multimedia System has also been announced alongside the new network receiver.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The MusicCast 200 is a one-box desktop audio system that allows playback from a range of wireless sources via Bluetooth and wi-fi. It also features new two-way coaxial built-in speakers, a CD player, DAB/FM radio, auxiliary and USB inputs, headphone out, as well as an ethernet port for wired network connectivity. And you can even set alarms.

The Yamaha R-N600A Network Receiver will retail for €799 / £699 with stock expected in October, while the MusicCast 200 Multimedia System is set to cost €699 / £599.

Both new products from Yamaha will be on show at IFA 2023 in Berlin this weekend, alongside the upcoming premium Yamaha HA-L7A headphone amplifier we got our initial preview of during the High End Munich show in May.



MORE:



IFA 2023: news, highlights and all the key launches from Europe's biggest tech show

Denon’s new stereo receiver promises 8K video support and a world of wireless and hi-res streaming

Yamaha trickles down 2000 Series engineering to two affordable streaming amps (and there's more)