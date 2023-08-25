Denon’s new stereo receiver promises 8K video support and a world of wireless and hi-res streaming

Denon has announced the imminent arrival of the DRA-900, a new stereo network receiver, supporting 8K video, high-resolution audio and a range of wired and wireless connections.

The company says that this new all-in-one is positioned to bridge the gap between legacy hi-fi systems and modern AV tech.

The DRA-900 looks to expand on the DRA-800H, which came out in 2019 and supported 4K video. The 900H now looks to offer even more power and support higher-resolution video should you have access to it.

It's a 2.2-channel receiver, providing up to 145-watt-per-channel, an increase from the previous model’s 100-watts.

Three of the six HDMI inputs and its single HDMI output support 8k video alongside eARC connectivity. There are also CD, Phono, USB, and TV Audio inputs to accommodate a wide range of external sources in your setup plus DAB+/FM.

The receiver also allows users to connect two pairs of speakers for convenient A/B switching, parallel playback, or bi-wiring, and you also have twin subwoofer outputs to take advantage of.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the DRA-900H supports ALAC, FLAC, and WAV at up to 24 bit / 192kHz via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2.

The DRA-900H features HEOS built-in technology, allowing it to stream music from services including Spotify, Amazon Music HD, and Tidal across compatible components and other HEOS-enabled speakers.

Denon has had a busy couple of days in the world of AV tech. If full-on surround sound is more your thing, we’ve also recently covered its new AVR-X18000H AV receiver, with both products scheduled to go on sale at the end of September.

The DRA-900H will cost £799 / €899 and we've reached out to Denon for US and Australian pricing.

