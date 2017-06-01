Denon has taken the wraps off a new selection of AV receivers, and they all come with Denon's HEOS multi-room technology built in.

Top of the range is the 11-channel AVR-X6400H. This is joined by the nine-channel AVR-X4400H, and the seven-channel AVR-X1400H, AVR-X2400H and AVR-X3400H.

The AVR-X6400H has a 5.1 bi-amping mode, new 32-bit digital-to-analogue converter and new high-performance volume IC.

Its 11 channels each output 205 watts, with 13.2 processing and 13.2 preout. There are also eight HDMI sockets with 4K 60Hz pass-through (HDCP 2.2).

The AVR-X2400H will be the sweet spot of the range, at least in terms of price

Next in the list is the AVR-X4400H. It offers nine 200-watt channels with 11.2 processing, and eight HDMI sockets with 4K pass-through.

These top two models feature Auro-3D, Denon's proprietary 3D audio technology.

The seven-channel units offer less power: the AVR-X3400H has seven 180-watt channels, the AVR-X2400H has 150 watts per channel and the AVR-X1400H 145 wpc.

They all offer Spotify Connect alongside Denon's HEOS multi-room technology. They will all receive upgrades shortly: Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma firmware updates will land in the autumn, while the AVR-X3400H will get ARC 3D audio at some point, though there's no date yet.

The AVR-X1400H also has a new remote control.

The AVR-X6400H and AVR-X4400H go on sale in September, priced at £2100 and £1300 respectively. The AVR-X1400H and AVR-X2400H hit the shops this month, priced at £430 and £500. The AVR-X3400H is out in August and will cost £900.

