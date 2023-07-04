Dali's latest centre speaker makes a Grand statement

Dali has unveiled a new entry into its Oberon series of home theatre speakers with the Oberon Grand Vokal. This premium centre channel speaker is designed to be integrated into any Dali speaker package, all though the company claims it's most at home when paired with the powerful Oberon 9 system.

The Vokal Grand is, as the name may suggest, a bigger and more expensive alternative to Dali's existing Vokal centre speaker. It's a two-way centre channel which features a pair of 7-inch SMC-based woofers and a 29mm soft dome tweeter, which Dali says will provide "crystal-clear dialogue, sound effects and music at any volume".

It's versatile design can be placed above or below your screen and its inert, resonance-free cabinet should reduce vibrations of the unit. Dali adds that it bears the overarching characteristics of the Oberon series, with a focus on power handling and dynamics which should produce "transparent sound" at both low and high volumes.

The membrane of the oversized tweeter is formed of an ultra light-weight weave fabric which, according to Dali, is half the weight of others on the market and allows for extended frequency response and improved dispersion of sound. It's paired with a patented SMC disc in the woofer magnet's iron pole-piece, which Dali claims will help to reduce mechanical distortion, resulting in a "relaxed midrange" while retaining detail.

The Grand Vokal is available in two wood finishes; Dark Walnut and Black Ash and is available to pre-order now for £599 / $999 / AU$1099 per speaker.

