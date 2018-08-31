Dali introduces Oberon speaker range from £350

Dali describes its new Oberon range, unveiled at IFA 2018, as "affordable audiophile speakers".

Baby of the range is the Oberon 1 standmount design at £350, a compact bookshelf speaker with a 29mm lightweight, soft-dome tweeter and a 13cm wood fibre woofer to handle the bass and lower midrange frequencies.

Next up comes the slightly larger Oberon 3 standmounter with an 18cm woofer and the same 29mm tweeter. The wood fibre mid/bass cone is a blend of fine grain paper pulp reinforced with wood fibres to give what Dali describes as a "stiff, lightweight and well behaved structure".

Dali Oberon 3

If you're in the market for a floorstanding speaker, Dali has two options here: the Oberon 5 (£700) and Oberon 7 (price tbc).

They both use the same 29mm tweeter as the standmount models, but in the Oberon 5 you get a pair of 13cm wood fibre woofers, and in the Oberon 7 they go up to 18cm each.

Should you want to put together a complete Oberon surround sound package, you can add the Oberan Vokal centre speaker which has a matching pair of 13cm mid/bass drivers and the same tweeter as the rest of the range.

And for those who want something less intrusive, there's the option of the Oberon On-Wall model with an ultra-slim cabinet.

All models are available in white, black ash, dark walnut and light oak. We are currently testing the Oberon 1 and 5 models so will bring you our verdict as soon as we can.

Dali Oberon 7 with Vokal centre speaker

