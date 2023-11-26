Cinephiles assemble! This 5-star AVR and speaker package Cyber Monday deal is the one to get

One of the best home cinema deals to come out of Black Friday is still live on Cyber Monday , letting you nab a 5-star AVR and surround sound package on the cheap right now.

Specifically, Sevenoaks Sound and Vision has launched a specially discounted home cinema bundle pairing the Denon X3800H and Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack this Black Friday.

The package is available on Sevenoaks now and lets you grab the award-winning AVR and five-star speaker pack for £1795 , a massive £1270 saving on the £3065 you’d normally have to spend.

Denon X3800H and Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack was £3065, now £1795 at Sevenoaks (save £1270) An award-winning AVR and five-star surround sound package with a hefty discount, what’s not to love? Individually both these products are great, together they are awesome. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your home cinema’s audio this Cyber Monday!

The package is a potent combo that combines two incredibly impressive products. Though the Denon didn’t win an Award this year, being dethroned by the Sony TA-AN1000, it still remains an awesome product. And with such a huge discount it’s by far the best value AVR doing the round this Black Friday.

Despite being a little older, the former What Hi-Fi? Award winner has all the connectivity you need to create a next-generation gaming or home cinema setup. Its audio is also still excellent, and a cut above anything else you’ll find at this price. That’s what led our testers to conclude:

“If you’re looking for an all-round performer with plenty of features and ample scope for system expansion, then the 3800 is a superb choice.”

The Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Cinema Pack is also an ideal match for the AVR. The 5.1 surround sound setup is incredibly capable with it delivering snappy detailed audio with plenty of bass during our checks, leading our testers to conclude:

“If you’re looking for a floorstanding speaker package to elevate your home cinema for less than two grand, you should consider this set of Q Acoustics.”

The package is one of many great deals doing the rounds this Cyber Monday. Make sure to keep checking our best Cyber Monday home cinema deals guide for our experts’ live picks of the latest and greatest savings.

MORE:

Check out our picks of the best OLED TVs

These are the best Cyber Monday home cinema deals we’ve spotted