New Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is a cheaper Amazon Fire Stick rival

Google's new video streamer is official. The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) had leaked extensively, but now we have all the details straight from Google itself (opens in new tab).

As expected, it's an HD-only (1080p) streamer positioned a very affordable price. At just £35 / $30 / AU$60, it's even cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is Amazon's own HD video streamer.

Other than maxing out at 1080p resolution, it's essentially the same as the original 4K Chromecast with Google TV (which is a little pricier, at £60 / $50 / AU$99), even down to the same design. Like the 4K model, it plugs into your TV's HDMI port and gives you access to all the usual streaming apps, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It's not just about entertainment – the Peloton app can even sign you up to a live workout on your TV, for example.

The Google TV platform (built on Android TV) gives you features like separate profiles for everyone in the home – a separate child's profile could come in especially handy unless you want to be recommended Octonauts whenever you fire up your TV.

It also comes with its own remote, so you don't need to use your mobile device to control it (though you still can). The remote has a dedicated Google Assistant button for hearing voice commands.

HDR support comes as standard, for greater dynamic range, and Google claims to have tweaked the software to optimise performance for any TV. And you don't have to wait to get your hands on one as the Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is available to buy now.

The next few weeks are going to be busy for the tech giant – it's going to be officially launching the flagship Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on Thursday 6th October and chances are it could also have a few extra announcements up its sleeve.

