Chord Company launches GroundARAY noise-reduction devices for your hi-fi separates

By

All thanks to a 'major new ARAY technology breakthrough' from Chord

Chord Company's new GroundARAY noise-reduction grounding devices
(Image credit: Chord Company )

Chord Company has announced a "major new development of its proprietary ARAY noise-reduction technology" with the introduction of its GroundARAY family of grounding devices. And you can see a video explaining the products below.

GroundARAY is, says the Wiltshire-based UK audio specialist, a high-frequency-noise-reduction device that connects to unused sockets on A/V equipment. It acts as a low-impedance route for high-frequency noise to pass through and consequently improves the noise floor of the ‘host’ product. 

As you can see, GroundARAY comprises a cylindrical design, which is made from precision CNC-machined thick-walled aluminium – the thick walls themselves are designed to stop the device from contributing high-frequency noise. Each GroundARAY cylinder is filled with a carefully chosen material to deaden noise. 

The connectors, adds Chord Company, are hand-built, with the final assembly then locked into place to reduce any effects from acoustic vibration.

The new clutch of grounding devices follows four years of further research and development by Chord into its proprietary ARAY technology, first seen in 2012 and used in the firm's TunedARAY mechanical tuning system and SuperARAY cable-specific noise-reduction. In 2017, Chord began working on a solution that would operate independently from cables, but work with them in helping to reduce HF noise on the signal ground. The result is the GroundARAY family.

Chord Company's GroundARAY family of noise reduction devices

(Image credit: Chord Company)

GroundARAY is available in six termination options, including RCA, DIN, BNC, RJ45, USB Type-A and XLR-A for a wide range of digital and analogue components. Furthermore, the GroundARAY boasts five separate noise-reduction systems, all working across different high-frequency noise ranges and operating in parallel to convert undesirable HF electrical noise into heat.

The promise? A low-impedance, high-bandwidth route for high-frequency noise to pass into, effectively ‘pulling’ noise from the signal ground of the host equipment. 

Chord states that GroundARAYs are most effective when used across several devices in an A/V system. They simply plug into existing empty sockets and can be used individually, or in multiples, such as across left and right outputs. With DACs and streamers, GroundARAYs can be used with unused digital inputs. Chord adds that projectors and screens can also benefit from GroundARAY's noise-reduction effects, too.

And the pricing? GroundARAYs are available now, priced at £550 (about AU$1000).

Becky Scarrott

Becky can most-often be found writing, dancing, or drinking coffee at her desk next to a stack of mags. (She is probably wearing in-ears, so don't be put off if she's unresponsive.) She supports Chelsea even when it hurts, and her other half is a football writer whose skill both amazes and irritates her. 
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pixate
    The snake oil sellers are at it again! What will they come up with next... If you are considering this as a sensible upgrade/investment to your system, please come and see me first. I've got some great deals on my new product " Oxyfin" that I've just come up with. It's a dynamic air device that oscillates the air around your speakers reducing harmonic drag and eliminating distortion created by stale air inside your house. The effect on the soundstage is staggering. Close your eyes and you will literally feel a breath of fresh air enveloping your music. The metal mesh on the front dynamically filters the air and reduces harmful electrostatics floating in the air, and helps reduce the impact of high frequencies created by wireless devices around your home, further enhancing your speaker's soundstage. The reduction in drag created by our device also helps your speakers work more efficiently. It might look like a traditional desk fan, but don't let the appearance put you off, we've designed these units to blend in by making them look like normal household items. Chord, if you need any more ideas, you know where to find me!
    Reply
  • bristollinnet
    Do What EarBuds ever say that something is snake oil? This is Russ Andrews scale of bollocks.
    Reply
  • hashkey
    bristollinnet said:
    Do What EarBuds ever say that something is snake oil? This is Russ Andrews scale of bollocks.
    Do Chord Company advertise in What Hi-Fi?
    Reply
  • RogerB
    Someone on Facebook referred to these things as Audio Buttplugs. Sounds about right.
    Reply
  • Friesiansam
    Just the thing to get rid of all that noise I can't hear, from my headphone amp...

    £550? :ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO::ROFLMAO:
    Reply