Trending

The Chord Company introduces C-line interconnect with ARAY techniques

By News 

The Chord Company says its latest interconnect is "game-changing" as it features its proprietary ARAY techniques at an affordable price.

The Chord Company's Tuned ARAY technology was originally designed for its flagship Sarum cable range, but the cable tech has now been introduced across a wider range of products.

Tuned ARAY technology is able to produce greater levels of transparency, detail, coherence and musical involvement, claims The Chord Company, and the C-line analogue RCA cable is now the most affordable interconnect to benefit from elements of this technology.

The C-line interconnect feature oxygen-free copper conductors with "high-performance shielding", along with durable "over-moulded strain-relief" for the plug terminations.

The Chord Company C-line interconnect is available now at £45 for 1m and £35 for the 0.5m variant.

MORE: Awards 2014 - Best analogue interconnect: Atlas Element Integra