Trending

CES 2018: Samsung to unveil wall-mountable NW700 Sound+ soundbar

By News 

Not much to look at, is it? Which may be the whole point...

While the spotlight at Samsung’s stand at CES 2018 will likely shine the brightest (literally and figuratively) on the company’s much-anticipated next wave of QLED TVs, the first 2018 AV product out of Samsung’s pressroom gate is a new wall-mountable soundbar.

The Korean tech giant will unveil the NW700 Sound+, which is designed to sit directly beneath a wall-mounted TV.

At 53.5mm deep, it’s 41% shallower than its predecessor, the MS650 Sound+. Yet Samsung has still managed to cram a subwoofer inside to accompany the mid/bass drivers and wide-range tweeters.

It also boasts distortion-cancelling technology, which predicts distortion naturally resulting from speaker movement and makes necessary adjustments to combat it.

The NW700 Sound+ also supports three sound modes: the more commonplace ‘standard’ and ‘surround’, and a more unusual ‘smart’ mode which automatically adjusts volume and surround-sound effects based on what you're watching.

Further details are thin on the ground, but if the NW700 Sound+ is anything like its predecessor it’ll also boast wi-fi streaming, wireless connection to an appropriate Samsung TV and compatibility with Samsung’s Wireless Surround Kit.

We only hope its success can (at least) match that of the brand's four-star HW-MS750, which we recently hailed Samsung's best soundbar yet.

MORE:

CES 2017 highlights

Stars of CES 2017

Best soundbars 2017

The best flagship TVs of CES 2017

OLED vs QLED - which is the best TV technology?