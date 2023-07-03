Cambridge Audio's excellent Evo hi-fi system gets juicy discount

Cambridge Audio’s Evo 150 has been one of our favourite streaming amplifiers for a couple of years now – and today you can save £300 on one at Richer Sounds.

The five-star system, which normally costs £2299, is currently available for £1999. While that's still a considerable outlay, you're getting a lot for your money here – a suite of built-in streaming features, a classy design and, most importantly, stunning sound quality. Partner it with a pair of speakers and you're good to go.

Cambridge Audio Evo 150 now £1999 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

This five-star streaming system is packed with features, looks great and sounds brilliant – all you need to do is add a pair of speakers.

With Cambridge Audio’s StreamMagic Gen 4 module onboard, the Evo 150 is a gateway to all the major streaming services via the StreamMagic companion app.

There’s also Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth integrated. Roon support is also present and correct, plus there’s DLNA, so wherever your music is stored you’ll be able to get it playing through the Evo 150 with very little effort.

It also caters for those who still harbour a passion for wires, with a built-in moving magnet phono stage allowing you to plug in a turntable, plus line-level RCA, USB, coaxial, a pair of optical inputs, HDMI ARC, balanced XLR, and a second pair of speaker terminals. Phew.

The Evo 150 is a gorgeous mixture of classic and modern, with a large 6.8-inch LCD display on the front that displays album artwork, and wooden side panels that hint at its hi-fi credentials (although you can switch them for black rippled Richlite ones if you prefer). Inside there’s an ESS SABRE ES9018k2m Reference DAC and enough oomph to send 150 watts through each channel (hence the name).

When we reviewed the Evo 150 back in 2021, its flexibility and sonic breadth, depth and polish made it a worthy alternative to the Naim Uniti Atom. And while the latter ultimately came out on top in a fiercely fought head-to-head, this latest price cut could just convince you to plump for the former.

MORE:

Read our Cambridge Audio Evo 150 review

Best music streamers 2023: upgrade to a wireless system

Best hi-fi deals 2023 – fantastic prices on five-star gear