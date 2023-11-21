Cambridge Audio Evo 75's price plummets a third time – but Black Friday stocks are limited

The five-star Cambridge Audio Evo 75 streaming system has seen a couple of discounts this year. Now, its price has dropped even further thanks to a fresh Black Friday deal.

We originally tested it at £1799, this new Black Friday sale price marks a significant dip in price – down to £1199 at Richer Sounds, Amazon, or directly through Cambridge Audio.

The Evo 75 landed in our listening rooms back in 2021, impressing us with excellent sound and even greater versatility, earning a five-star review in the process.

This latest price drop means it's easier than ever to get your hands on a feature-rich and enjoyable product that combines convenience, streaming smarts, and excellent sound quality in one nicely designed box.

At the core of the Evo 75 lies Cambridge Audio's StreamMagic platform, which provides access to all the popular streaming services using the accompanying app. AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and aptX HD Bluetooth are also on board, as is DLNA compatibility so you can stream hi-res files from your digital music library stored on a connected laptop, NAS, or music server.

While not as feature-packed or as powerful as the bigger brother Evo 150 (which packs in an MM phono stage, balanced XLR, and a second pair of speaker terminals for £1999), the Evo 75 still offers plenty of analogue and digital connections to hook up your CD player or a turntable with a phono stage already built in, like the Rega Planar 1 Plus. Optical and HDMI ARC inputs also allow you to give your TV sound an almighty boost too.

The large full-colour display and swappable wooden side panels show off Evo 75's tasteful blend of modern and retro aesthetics, allowing you to match the unit to the style of your interior. It's smooth and intuitive to use as well, especially with the large control dial on the front panel or the included remote.

75W per channel of Class D amplification delivers plenty of power alongside dynamic prowess, punctual rhythms, and insightful detail resolution. It's capable of producing volume when required but also performs well enough at low volumes during personal listening or watching TV late into the wee hours.

Adequately pairing ultimate convenience with great performance is often a tall order for many products, however, the Evo 75 manages to pull both off with aplomb, making this unit worth serious consideration at a new low price of £1199.

