Now available at your local newsagent and to download online, the latest edition of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision takes a look at three systems – from £1000, £2000 and £3000 – to discover how a little experimentation can go a long way to getting the ideal sound for you.

But is that all we have for you in our October issue? Of course it isn't... there's so much more besides!

Supertest: Televisions

4K TVs are very much the new kids on the block and eager to impress, but that doesn't mean we're turning our backs on HD sets just yet. We've brought together seven screens that are 40-42in in size to discover which one deserves your cash.

Each model impresses and packs a punch when it comes to smart features, from wi-fi to multiple HDMI connections and more, while these sets won't break the bank either.

Wireless speakers

Is 2014 the year of the wireless speaker in hi-fi circles? Whether it is or not, there's no denying that this category has seen plenty of improvement and development. Here's five of the best that'll allow you take your music with you, wherever you go.

Turntables

Vinyl is making a comeback and what better way to enjoy it than with a shiny new deck? Demand is stronger than it has been for years, and you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good turntable if you want to dip your toes into the world of wax.

The level above the budget end is full of talented players, such as the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon and Rega RP1; the latter of which has been spruced up. But there are newcomers from Lenco and Audio Technica to compete with, so which one will win?

First Tests

The Roku Streaming Stick – smarter than the average TV? Bluesound's Powernode – an amplified streamer to be reckoned with? Shure's RH1540 over-ear headphones – a spectacular sounding pair of cans? You can find all the answers in our First Tests.

... and much more

If that isn't enough, then our Temptations will do their best to make you part with your cash – it includes an amp from Pathos that combines great looks with even better sound, an assured Yamaha CD player, and a dazzling pair of AKG headphones.

The ways we consume video content is changing all the time and our Insider considers what that means for TV in the future, and then there's the Playlist, with a veritable smorgasbord of audio and visual content to enjoy on your home systems.

There's also a cameo from a 1970s legend in That Was Then... how could you ask for more? Our October issue is packed full of fantastic features – so pop down to your newsagents or purchase a digital copy online.

And don't forget there's still time to vote for our Readers' Award 2014, so make sure you don't leave it too late.

