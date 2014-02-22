ELAC has launched a pair of active wireless speakers at the Bristol Sound and Vision Show 2014.

The Air-X 403 standmounters can be used over a traditional wired connection, or wirelessly through the Air-X BASE. This is a wireless box with analogue and digital inputs, which can transmit signals to up to three pairs of Air-X speakers.

Analogue connections include a pair of RCA plugs and a 3.5mm minijack. You also get two inputs for optical and one for USB.

The speakers cost £2500, and the Air-X BASE is sold separately for £350. Both are available now.

And if these don’t take your fancy, consider ELAC’s colourful Opalum panel wall speakers.

If you want to get a better look at these, and the best of the rest from the Bristol Show, check out our video.

VIDEO: Bristol Show: speakers round-up

by Ced Yuen

