Aiming for 'the new computer music focused consumer and fashion conscious music lovers', Heed Audio is launching a UK-only gloss white finish for its Obelisk range of hi-fi components.

Due to be unveiled at the Sound & Vision 2012 show, which opens in Bristol tomorrow, February 24th, the new white finish is designed to match with the growing trend for white components such as iPods, iPhones and iPads, and the Mac Mini computer.

It's available on products from the entry-level Obelisk Si integrated amplifier all the way up to the Obelisk Pre/PX/PM preamp/monoblocs system, and the company says it's 'possibly the first high-end audio electronics manufacturer to offer its products in high gloss white'.

Richard Hay, designer of the original Obelisk amp and now both a consultant to Heed Audio and in charge of its UK distribution, says that 'Apple’s dominance of the portable computer market and the increase in hi-fi retailers and installers specifying Mac Minis has seen white audio products becoming the norm in people’s homes.

'Now with the compact Heed Obelisk range available in a matching white finish there is no need to sacrifice sound quality for aesthetic reasons.'

