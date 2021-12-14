Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2022 cancelled amid Omicron concern

Bad news, folks: The Bristol Hi-Fi Show has been cancelled for yet another year due to the ongoing pandemic, amid rising concerns around the Omicron variant.

The show's organiser, Audio T, has posted the following statement on the event's Facebook page:

"Unfortunately the news surrounding our 2022 show is true... With a heavy heart we feel we have no alternative but to cancel the Show for a second year running. While in the summer we hoped that the worst of Covid was behind us, with the arrival of the Omicron variant and the resulting measures that the Government is taking, it is clear that the Show cannot run without putting our visitors, our exhibitors and our own staff at unacceptable risk."

The 2022 show was due to take place at its usual Marriott Hotel Bristol venue between the Friday 25th and Sunday 27th February, following the cancellation of this year's show in late 2020. Tickets for what would have been the 34th Bristol Show went on sale in late October. Sadly, UK-based hi-fi fans will now have to wait until February 2023 for the show's return.

A virtual format for this year's show was initially proposed when the physical event was called off, but the organisers ultimately decided not to proceed with the plans, citing the lack of the industry's resources and time, as well as difficulties of supply and/or production created by the pandemic (albeit supposedly no lack of industry approval and enthusiasm). There's no word of a virtual format taking the place of the 2022 show, either.

Perhaps there's a gap for another What Hi-Fi? Virtual Show, then! Watch this space.

