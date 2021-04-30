CES will return to Las Vegas for live in-person event in 2022, CTA confirms

How to fill the shiny new product void left by another cancelled High End Munich? North America's largest tech trade alliance, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has the answer. Following a successful (though all-digital and socially distanced) CES 2021, the CTA has announced that its huge consumer electronics show will head back to Las Vegas for live, in-person events from 5th-8th January 2022, with media days taking place on 3rd and 4th January 2022.

The CTA says that some 1000 companies have already committed to showcasing their most innovative technologies in Las Vegas and more are continuing to sign up. In-person attendees can expect to see global brands including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Companies including Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space are planning to make their Las Vegas debut in 2022 too. Eureka Park will return, says the Association, with startups representing countries around the world including large delegations from France, Italy, the Netherlands and South Korea.

"We're thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation."

Not comfortable with a long-haul flight to Vegas? Digital audiences will also get to experience the spirit of the live event in Las Vegas. The CES anchor desk, a first for CES 2021, will travel to Las Vegas and connect the show's digital audience with exhibitors, conference sessions, keynotes and product announcements from the live event. The CTA says content will also be added once CES departs Las Vegas, enabling attendees and exhibitors to continue connecting and exploring.

The CTA has confirmed it will of course be reviewing guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state and local guidelines.

For now though, the most influential live tech event in the world is coming back to Las Vegas – and to paraphrase the main image above, this publication is CES ready.

