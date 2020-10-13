Bose Solo 5 price slashed by 48% for Amazon Prime Day

A big Bose deal for Amazon Prime Day comes our way in the shape of this super saving on the Bose Solo 5 soundbar. It's one of the biggest discounts we've seen and on an ever-popular brand such as Bose to boot.

The Solo 5 will of course better the sound from your TV's speakers and there's also wireless Bluetooth connectivity so you can play music from a phone or laptop. A dialogue mode aims to ensure you never miss any speech, while connections come in the form of optical or coaxial digital cable. Simple.

The added bonus of a universal remote control allows you to command your TV speaker, Bluetooth devices and more. It can be wall-mounted or placed on a TV rack and there's a bass control if you really want to hear some thud in your Saturday night movie.

Bose Solo 5 soundbar £240 £125 at Amazon

At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, the Bose Solo 5 has to be one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. This makes it perfect for those looking for a deal on something low profile enough to slip under their main TV, or want to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom set.View Deal

