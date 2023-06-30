Bose recalls over 1m old subwoofers due to fire risk

Bose is recalling over a million old subwoofers from its home theatre systems because they pose a potential fire hazard. The firm has received 21 reports from around the world of the bass modules igniting or melting, including fires starting when the electrical components fail.

The units were sold between January 1994 and April 2007 from Bose.com and retailers like Best Buy, Circuit City and Sear's. They include devices from Bose's Acoustimass, Lifestyle and Companion ranges.

A full list of the devices is on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission page (via The Verge). Or you can use this Bose page to help identify whether your hardware is affected.

If you own one of these devices, you should stop using it immediately. You can contact Bose for a free repair or a 40 per cent discount on a replacement product.

These units might be old, but people tend to use Bose kit for a long time, so plenty could well still be in use. Of the million sold, about 884,000 were in the US, 98,000 in Canada and 18,300 in Mexico. The literature doesn't mention the UK or Europe, but we have reached out to Bose to clarify the situation.

