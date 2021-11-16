Black Friday soundbar deal: save over £150 on the Sony HT-ZF9 with Dolby Atmos

Black Friday isn't far off, but already the hi-fi and home cinema deals are coming in thick and fast – especially over at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event (yes, that's a thing now). Right now you can save a whopping £151 off the Sony HT-ZF9 Sony soundbar – a cracking offer which see the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X-toting 'bar drop from £650 to just £499!

As well as Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound, DTS: X object-based immersive sound technology and a wireless subwoofer for added bass, the ZF9 benefits from added voice controls, so you can use voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

Sony HT-ZF9 £650 Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £499 (save £151) at Amazon

The sound is really pretty great, too. In our ZF9 review, we praised the soundbar's "impressive upmixing", "well-balanced and spacious sound" and surprising levels of insight.

