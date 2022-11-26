Black Friday LG TV deals: save up to $900 on LG OLEDs

LG makes some of the very best TVs around, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. However, oftentimes these TVs, while excellent, will cost you a pretty penny. But thanks to Black Friday you can get a slew of amazing LG OLED TVs for cheap.

At Best Buy, the C1 (opens in new tab), G1 (opens in new tab), C2 (opens in new tab) and G2 (opens in new tab) are all on sale right now, thanks to Black Friday. We gave each of these TVs five-stars in our reviews, complimenting their excellent image quality, build, and value. With sales up to $900 off, not only are these great TVs, they're great deals, too, so if you're in the market for a new TV, these LG OLED TVs are absolutely worth a look.

LG OLED TV Black Friday Best Buy sales

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65C1: was $2200 now $1299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The C1 OLED boasts excellent detail and clarity, deep, inky blacks, buttery-smooth 120Hz playback, and excellent HDR. A fantastic TV with a hugely tempting (and reduced) price tag. Five stars

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55C2: was $1599 now $1299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The C2 is an absolute stunner. It won What Hi-Fi? Awards this year in its 65-, 42- and 77-inch guises, so the 55-incher is in good company. While we haven't tested this 55-inch model specifically, it should be every bit as good the five-star 65-incher but better suited to smaller spaces. Five stars

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55G1: was $1399 now $1189 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The G1 is LG's new Evo OLED, which takes the excellent performance and feature set of the C1 and adds even more punch to images. Considering how fantastic the C1 is, that's high praise, and at such a low price, it's hard to say no to the C1's big brother. Five stars

(opens in new tab) LG OLED55G2: was $1999 now $1699 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

While most people will be best served by the C2, above, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. If you've got the cash, it's tough to be disappointed by a G2. Five stars

LG's C1 OLED is an amazing TV, full stop. In our five-star review of the C1, we said this TV had superb picture quality, a nearly flawless feature set, and a quality user experience, too. We loved what this TV had to offer at its original $2500 price, so at just $1300, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value.

The C1's big brother, the G1, is another excellent OLED television. In short, this TV offers up everything the C1 does plus a little extra. In our five-star review of the G2, we complimented its gorgeous picture, its unbeatable gaming performance, and its beautiful design. The G1 is close to the best out there.

Following up the C1 is LG's C2 OLED. Simply put, the C2 brings all the same strengths as the C1 but manages to perform a bit better and offer up a stronger value. In our five-star review of the C2, we appreciated this TV's vibrant, bright picture; excellent gaming specs; and top-notch audio quality. No matter who you are, you can't go wrong with picking up a C2.

Like the G1, the G2 is the C2's big brother, offering up a similarly excellent picture with even better brightness and a gorgeous artwork-style design. In our five-star review of the G2, we said this TV was LG's brightest OLED yet, came with deep blacks and rich colors, and even had a stylish, gorgeous design.

Regardless of who you are or what you like to do with your TV, you can't go wrong with any of the above LG OLEDs. These are fantastic televisions that are practically only held back by their pricetags. Luckily, with these Black Friday deals, you can get your own LG OLED for cheap.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best Black Friday TV deals

As well as our list of the best Black Friday soundbar deals

And our guide to all of the best Black Friday 2022 deals around