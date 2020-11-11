Black Friday headphones deal: Bose SoundSport Wireless now half-price at Amazon

If you're looking for a great-value pair of wireless headphones for running and sport, then boy do we have the Black Friday deal for you.

Right now, Amazon is selling the popular, five-star Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds for just £73.99 – that's half price and the lowest price we've ever seen them.

These Boses have been knocking around several online retailers at the £99 mark for a while now, but this is the first time we've known them to drop to half their original price. For wireless earbuds as good as these, we wouldn't hesitate to snap this deal up.

Black Friday headphones deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds: £150 £73.99 at Amazon

Comfortable, easy to use and with a great sound, these are excellent wireless earbuds for active types – some of the best running earbuds on the market, in fact. So this rare 50 per cent discount is most welcome. View Deal

The Bose SoundSport Wireless aren't the latest pair of Bose headphones (they are a few years old now), nor are they 'truly' wireless like the pricier AirPods and Bose's own SoundSport Free. But if you don't mind the neckband wire connecting the earbuds and are looking for excellent fit and sound at excellent value, you can't go wrong with the SoundSport Wireless for £74.

The Boses are sweat-resistant and certified to IPX4, meaning they can’t be submerged but will handle sweat and splashes better than normal earphones. And while their battery life is a modest six hours, that should be more than enough for the average workout or commute.

Their performance doesn't let the side down, either. As we said in our five-star review, "the Bose sound is perfect for this kind of earphone too – the kind of powerful, punchy bass that might get you running that bit faster. Bose has managed to craft a sound signature with no glaring flaws: no harshness, good detail and no clear focus on one part of the frequency spectrum that might turn some of you off".

