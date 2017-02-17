This week Sonos announced a price rise for all its products, Panasonic unveiled a new 4K OLED TV and both LG and Sony appear to have dropped curved TVs from their respective ranges.

On the reviews front, we had Virgin's answer to Sky Q in the V6, Roth's VA4 desktop speaker and Sony's premium-priced MDR-Z1R closed-back headphone.

News

Sonos price rises are on the way

The dollar's performance against the pound is causing more headaches for hi-fi manufacturers, with Sonos the latest to announce a price rise.

From 23rd February prices will go up across the company's range of speakers, with some going up by as much as £100.

READ MORE: Sonos price rises are on the way

Panasonic EZ952 is firm's second 4K OLED TV, arrives in June

Panasonic's second 4K OLED is on its way and it's set to arrive in 55in and 65in versions.

The EZ952 supports HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma technology and will sport a new version of Freeview Play.

The TV goes on sale in June and while UK pricing hasn't been confirmed, in Europe it's likely to sell for €2500.

READ MORE: Panasonic EZ952 is firm's second 4K OLED TV, arrives in June

MORE: Panasonic reveals 2017 4K and HD TV line-up

LG and Sony confirm no curved TVs for 2017

Both LG and Sony have revealed their 2017 TV line-ups, and there's not a single curved screen in sight.

LG explained the reason for dropping out was a lack of consumer interest in the format, while Sony also hinted at the same factors in its decision not to persevere with curved screens.

READ MORE: LG and Sony confirm no curved TVs for 2017

More news

Universal signs-up with MQA for more hi-res music streams

LG G6 phone has a 5.7in screen with 18:9 aspect ratio

Radioplayer Car brings voice control, streaming and intelligent signal switching

The AH-C160Ws are Denon's sporty new wireless earphones

LG G6 smartphone will have a built-in Quad DAC for "best sound"

Apple releases first trailer for Carpool Karaoke on Apple Music

Apple reportedly working on a 4K Apple TV box

Pro-Ject reveals limited edition '1964' Beatles turntable

Planet Earth II is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Miro is an all-in-one media centre that can fit in your bag

IMAX VR might just be the cinema experience of the future

Caavo set-top box can control eight devices at once

Panasonic launches wireless systems, speakers and soundbars for 2017

Facebook has announced its new TV app

Pioneer's new Rayz headphones charge your iPhone while you listen

Astell and Kern makes limited edition stainless steel AK380 hi-res player

Features

Best soundbar and soundbase deals

LG 2017 TVs - everything you need to know

The best hi-fi deals – amps, DACs, turntables

Panasonic 2017 TVs - everything you need to know

10 strange and striking hi-fi adverts from the 1980s

5 things we learned watching Planet Earth II on Ultra HD Blu-ray

Reviews

"Hardware-wise it’s mostly good, and if it doesn’t quite beat Sky Q it’s a fairly close-run thing"

Virgin TV V6

The rise of streaming and the release of Sky Q has led to Virgin's TiVo feeling ancient. Step forward Virgin's response in the V6 - and the result is a decent one.

From a hardware perspective it's not far off from Sky Q. Multi-room is excellent and it's future-proofed for 4K, HDR and Atmos.

What holds it back is a lack of content, especially in 4K with only Netflix and YouTube available. Until it solves that issue, Sky Q remains ahead.

Read the full Virgin TV V6 review

"If you’re looking for an affordable pair of speakers… the VA4s are right up your street"

Roth VA4

Whether you want to play Bluetooth or vinyl, these Roths will accommodate you.

From treble to bass, these desktop speakers are nicely balanced. They're good with small-scale dynamics but less so with bigger dynamics.

If you're looking for an affordable speaker with a well-judged performance, these are worth a shot.

Read the full Roth VA4 review

"Sony hasn’t been shy about charging a premium price for these headphones"

Sony MDR-Z1R

Sony is celebrating its 70th birthday by releasing a range of Signature products, including the MDR-Z1R headphones.

They're not cheap, but the premium price is reflected in the performance. It boasts excellent detail resolution, powerful bass and scale.

Excellent sources/electronics are needed for them to shine but nonetheless, these are the finest closed-back headphones we've heard.

Read the full Sony MDR-Z1R review

More reviews

Fostex TH610

JVC 360 Degree

Beyerdynamic Amiron

Philips BM6B

BenQ W1090