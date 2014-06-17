The World Cup – it comes round just once every four years and we think that's a perfectly legitimate excuse to upgrade your home set-up, whether you're planning to watch online or on TV.

No doubt you will have noticed a juggernaut of retailers looking to entice you with a whole range of offers on TVs and other tech products that'll help you keep up to date with the tournament.

We've been on a brief, yet virtual window shop to check out some of the best deals currently waiting for you to pounce on – from mammoth TVs to portable radios, these retailers have them all.

Argos:

Argos is running a series of "Deals of the Week" to coincide with the World Cup, with TVs very much part of the offer. We've caught sight of a 32in HD Ready LED TV from Bush for £149 and a 39in HD LED TV with Freeview and web browser from Panasonic for £350.

These deals are liable to change each week, so make sure you keep up to date here.

Asda Direct:

Asda's tagline is that it saves you money every day, and that is certainly evident with some of its tech offers at the moment. That includes the UE50H5000 50in, Full HD LED TV from Samsung on sale for £499. Meanwhile, a 42in LG plasma TV can be yours for £349 and will also give you 50 per cent off accessories from cables to controls (there's a number of selected TVs with this offer.

Hispek:

There are a huge number of special World Cup deals on offer from Hi Spek, from TVs to soundbars and more. For example, there's a 55in Philips Ultra HD 4K set (above) on sale at £1500 – a reduction of £200. On a tighter budget, a 42in Sony Full HD TV is available for £520, compared to its usual price of £650.

And that's not all, as the award-winning Yamaha YSP-2200 soundbar can be yours for £595 (usual price £647), or the Bose Solo TV Sound System is now £264 – down from its usual selling price of £299. Mind you, not all World Cup deals at Hispek are easily explained – judging by the advertised deal on an AEG Iron.

You can find out more about all Hispek's World Cup offers here.

John Lewis:

John Lewis aims to cater for your every World Cup whim this summer with deals on products from a 42in Panasonic HD LED TV reduced by £150 to £550 to a Pure Move 2500 DAB portable radio £10 cheaper at £70 and a JBL Flip wireless speaker down £30 to £50 (above).

For all technology offers at John Lewis, visit its website.

Richer Sounds:

Until June 16th, you can save £50 on TVs both online, on the phone or in-store with Richer Sounds by quoting the special code WORLDCUP50.

That's on top of deals including the Samsung UE75F6300 75in LED smart TV (above), which is down from £2800 to £2500. And the Sharp Aquos LC60LE651K 60in LED set is available for £900 – a saving of £100.

Check out the full range of Richer Sounds TV deals here.

Sainsbury's:

There are a whole range of offers on AV equipment at Sainsbury's right now, so much so that we'll struggle to pack them all in. Some of the highlights include the Sony Bravia KDL42W7 42in Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV down £70 to £530; a Samsung 46in Full HD Smart LED TV that's had £150 lopped off and now costs £450; a £40 saving on the LG NB2430 soundbar (£80); or a 7in HP Slate HD Tablet, which is reduced by £70 to £100 if you want to go mobile with the World Cup.

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision:

If you're able to get yourself down to a Sevenoaks outlet near you, there's a wide range of TVs available with an extra £50 World Cup discount by quoting code WC50.

This includes the Sony KDL-50W829 50in Full HD LED TV (£899) and two 4K TVs – a curved Samsung 55in LED TV (£2699) and a 58in Panasonic LED TV (£2799) (above).

Don't forget to check out its full range of TVs here.

Superfi:

We're not sure if the majority of Superfi's deals at the moment are specifically tailored for the World Cup, but there are still plenty of products that'll enhance your viewing experience. One such deal is the Optoma HD25e 3D-ready projector, which comes with a free 92in screen until stocks last or July 14th.

If you'll be listening in to the World Cup instead, how about a Sansui DR201 DAB/FM Tuner – down £137.50 to just £112.45, or a Denon DM39DAB Micro System that can be yours now for £179, a saving of £80? And then there's our award winning AKG 451 headphones that come with a price tag of £50 – a hefty £80 discount (though these are equally cheap on other retailers).

There are more deals to tickle your footballing fancy at the Superfi website.

Tesco:

Tesco is one of the supermarkets looking to offer you a one-stop shop on all your World Cup needs this summer, with home tech no exception. There's up to £100 off a range of TVs for the tournament, with a 40in Toshiba LED TV (£299) and a 42in Philips LED TV (£349) among those with the full saving.

Or you can get your hands on a free Sony BDP-S4200 3D Smart Blu-ray player worth £87 with any purchase of a Sony W8 series set.

Meanwhile, you can still take advantage of Panasonic's Viera Cashback until July 16th. Just purchase a new, qualifying Panasonic product until that point, you could get up to £300 in cashback – provided you make your claim before August 31st. For more details and to see if you qualify, Panasonic explains all.

by Pete Hayman

