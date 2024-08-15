BenQ's GV50 projector brings big-screen thrills to your bedroom ceiling

BenQ has unveiled its latest smart laser projector, the GV50, which aims to transform bedtime viewing with a clever ceiling projection system.

Landing as the top model in the company’s GV ceiling projector range, the GV50 builds on its predecessors' flexibility while ramping up the brightness, upgrading the light source, and packing new features in the process. All of this is wrapped up in a rather eye-pleasing package, complete with a vertical, rounded design, and clever rotating base which can easily be adjusted for the most comfortable viewing angles.

Looks aside, the GV50's standout party trick is its ability to beam a 120-inch Full HD 1080p image onto your bedroom ceiling, letting you enjoy films, shows and games while lounging in bed. With a 135-degree vertical and 360-degree horizontal projection range (along with digital image adjustment tools including a handy zoom lever), it’s designed to let you quickly and easily set up the best angle and picture for your nighttime haven, with bedside tables in mind.

And because you’re unlikely to want to clutter your casual bedtime viewing with an array of surround sound speakers (though there’s no judgement on our end if you do), the GV50 also packs an 18W, 2.1-channel speaker system, with a 'Ceiling Cinema Sound Mode' that fires audio downwards to match your bed height. How this works in practice remains to be seen (or, rather, heard), but its intention to provide a more immersive experience is an admirable one.

Late-night film fans can take advantage of the GV50’s Night Shift Mode to help reduce eye strain, and there’s even a thoughtful sleep timer for those prone to nodding off mid-Friends re-runs. The projector’s laser light source pumps out 500 ANSI lumens, which, while far from the brightest, eye-searing example around, should be bright enough for most dark bedrooms without overwhelming retinas.

As for picture quality, BenQ has thrown in its CinematicColor tech, promising accurate colours and support for HDR and HLG formats. The GV50 also comes loaded with Google TV and its comprehensive selection of major streaming apps like Netflix et al., so you can easily start streaming straight out of the box. And while you’ll hardly want to play any competitive shooters or racers on it given its 60Hz refresh rate, its 22.4ms input lag should cater to casual gamers looking to get some horizontal relaxation in.

For those who like to take their entertainment on the road, there’s also a built-in battery which offers two and a half hours of cable-free video playback, or nearly five hours of music via Bluetooth if you simply want to kick back and enjoy some tunes. Connectivity-wise, you're looking at USB-C (with DisplayPort, data, and power delivery for devices like the Nintendo Switch), an HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB-A port.

There's no firm word yet on pricing or exact release dates for the US, UK, or Australia at the time of writing — BenQ has simply stated that the GV50 "will be available to buy in the UK soon" with more details to follow on its website — but we’ll be keeping an eye out for more details, as they come in.

