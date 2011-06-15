The BBC's iPlayer is set to go live on the iPad for European viewers later in the summer.

Subscribers will pay less than £6 month, and will get access to current favourites such as Doctor Who (pictured), as well as archive material including classic comedies such as Fawlty Towers.

Jane Bennett, president of BBC Worldwide's networks and global iPlayer operations, will tell the Banff Television Festival, now being held in Canada, that the international version of the BBC's online video player will be different from the UK one, which focuses on recent content in a catch-up format.

Bennett's plans include collections of programmes by genre, such as music, comedy and wildlife, and the all-English content is being viewed as 'very much a pilot' for further roll-outs of the service.

There's no firm date as yet for the US launch of the iPlayer, but it's expect that the service will eventually be extended to other devices and the general internet, as it is in the UK.

