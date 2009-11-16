The Freeview HD rollout has been accelerated so that viewers in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Bradford and Birmingham should receive signals by the end of March 2010.

Most parts of the country will get Freeview HD at the same time that they go through digital switchover over the following years.

You can view the full timetable for Freeview HD's implementation on the BBC website, and from January 2010 you'll be able to enter your postcode on the Freeview website to find out when the HD services go live in your area.

To watch Freeview HD you'll need a Freeview HD digital box or Freeview+ HD digital TV recorder. Then connect it to an HD ready TV set, using an HDMI cable and away you go.

From January 2010, viewers will be able to use the Freeview website to find out when HD services will be available in their area.

The UK will be the first country in the world to launch the new 'DVB-T2' technology. This will deliver an increase in capacity of 67% to the BBC's Multiplex B, creating the space needed for HD transmissions.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter