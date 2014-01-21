If you've ever been frustrated with in-ear headphones that either break easily or that don't fit your ears particularly well, Auronics says its new Rockets buds will make that a thing of the past.

The Nashville-based manufacturer is to launch the new earphones following a successful Kickstarter fundraising campaign, and it is hoped they will be coming to the UK in March.

Aurisonics says the new Rockets are "military spec durable", with titanium shells and Kevlar tri-weave cables anchored to the shell at three points. The buds are also waterproof to 'IP65' level.

The patent-pending tri-tab bud design comes with a silicone retention collar that has been designed to keep these earphones in your ears by "grabbing" the inside of your ear.

That means, says Aurisonics, that the Rockets will sit securely and comfortably in your ears; so much so that you could even sleep with them on – if you really wanted to...

The design of the tips – made in-house by Aurisonics – were designed using the results of CT scans, which revealed there to be four different ear canal shapes and sizes. As a result, there are four sizes of tips – Small, Medium, Medium PLUS and Large. They will also be replaceable.

In terms of features, the Rockets also boast a single 5.1mm Precision Micro-Dynamic Driver; 20Hz - 20KHz frequency response; sensitivity (105db at 1kHz) and 16ohm +/- 10% impedance @1kHz.

Aurisonics says its Rockets will retail in the US for $249 and will come to the UK once the company has gained CE certification for the product. If the likely US price is replicated on these shores, expect the price to be around £150.

by Pete Hayman

