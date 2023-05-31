Audio-Technica's new batch of Sound Burger record players gets official release date, new colours added

Audio-Technica has revealed an official date for the latest re-release of its classic Sound Burger portable turntable. The audio brand announced the return of its retro vinyl spinner in 2022 for its 60th-anniversary celebrations, before it was revealed that the Burger would return for a third run earlier this year (the first batch sold out in days, apparently), along with some brand new colour options.

We covered Audio-Technica’s third release of the Sound Burger to satisfy demand earlier this year , but it’s only now that we’ve finally received the news of when you’ll be able to get your hands on the latest version of one of the most unique turntables in all of hi-fi.

The Audio-Technica Sound Burger, also known as the AT-SB727, will now be available in black and white colours from today, 31st May 2023, exclusively at www.audio-technica.com , retailing at £199.99 / $199 / €229 / AU$429.

There’s also a yellow version incoming, although you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for this one as it will be available in summer 2023, with no specific date yet given.

