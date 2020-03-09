Audio Research Reference Phono 3SE preamp expands 50th anniversary line

Audio Research is continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations with the launch of the Reference Phono 3SE phono preamplifier ($17,000), an update to its highest-performance phono stage, the Reference Phono 3.

The special edition product follows the recent launch of the Reference 6SE Line-Stage preamplifier, which kick-started the anniversary product line.

Aesthetically, the only difference between the REF Phono 3SE ($17,000) and its predecessor is that its back panel will bear its name, but internally key internal upgrades have been made. The new phono preamp is a result of the knowledge Audio Research gained in making its Reference 160-Series amplifier, and brings component and wiring upgrades onboard.

The first production units will ship in March, and will be available to current REF Phono 3 owners in May for $3000. Authorised service centres in the rest of the world will be able to install the SE update kits in their respective countries.

