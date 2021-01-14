Asus ZenBeam Latte: the coffee cup-sized portable projector with built-in Bluetooth speaker

Not all projectors are huge, hulking beasts that threaten to put your back out when picked up. Asus has just unveiled this cute little number, the ZenBeam Latte. Why latte? It's not much bigger than a coffee cup.

It handily doubles as a 10W Bluetooth speaker, with audio from Harman Kardon. And like many Bluetooth speakers, its body is covered in fabric, making it look more in keeping with home interiors.

With its screen size ranging from 40 to 120 inches, it's not going to rival a proper home cinema model, but then it's a different beast altogether, built to be portable and for taking from room to room or even to someone else's house.

Battery life is a healthy three hours for video, though you'll want to plug it in if you're settling in for a long session. And for audio, it'll last 12 hours before needing a recharge.

There's an app store built-in for getting your favourite streaming apps, and you can wirelessly mirror your phone's screen to play videos from social media or elsewhere on the web.

Asus is keeping quiet on price at present, but it should launch in the US in the second half of this year. Now, what will you watch on it? Mr. Bean, perhaps? Or Americano Gods?

MORE:

More new gadgets galore! CES 2021: all the news and highlights from the first all-digital CES

These are the best portable projectors round

And here are the best projectors of all types