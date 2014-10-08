The Limited Edition version of the portable high-res player will come pre-loaded with 75 Blue Note albums in studio master quality audio - 24-bit/96kHz and 24-bit/192kHz. The albums range from Thelonious Monk's first sessions in 1947 all the way through to 2014 with Gregory Porter's album, Liquid Spirit.

MORE: Astell & Kern unveils new AK240 high-res audio player at CES

Each of the 75 albums will also come on a microSD card and will be packaged in unique cases that fit into a supplied, flexible display stand. A 100-page book completes the package and provides listeners with information on the 75 albums.

Meanwhile, the player itself will sport a blue finish and come with an accompanying leather case. In addition, the specific limited edition number from the 1000-strong run will be engraved into the player and its display stand.

MORE: Astell & Kern AK100 MkII review

A recent firmware upgrade for the AK240 means that you can now use the device to stream music. Your tracks can be accessed from the player itself, a computer or a NAS drive, with a wide range of file formats supported.

The Astell & Kern AK240 Blue Note 75 Limited Edition package will be available from late October from specialist resellers and can be yours for £5000.

MORE: High-resolution audio - everything you need to know