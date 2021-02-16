Argos PS5 restock rumoured for tonight, you might need to set an alarm

Argos is being tipped to drop PS5 stock around 2am tonight, according to a company insider. If you're been wondering where to buy a PS5, this could be a golden opportunity – but it could be a late night.

Twitter tipster @PS5StockAlertUK says the anonymous employee believes Argos will release a big batch of PS5s on 17th February. Since Argos typically releases stock in the early hours of the morning, that means you might want to set an alarm.

The tipster suggests giving it until 2am, "if nothing by then, I'd recommend sleeping." Argos has previously dropped PS5 stock at 1.30am, 3am and 5am (apparently, the early drops are said to enable Argos' next day delivery service).

Head over to the Argos PS5 page for the latest details.

Meanwhile Amazon customers were left disappointed after the retailer dropped a stash of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles at 8.30am this morning, Word quickly spread and Amazon confirmed that it had sold out by 10am.

To make matters worse, a number of PS5 fans were able to add the console to their Amazon shopping basket – only to be told their purchase could not be completed due to a technical hitch.

"We are working on the problem and expect to resolve it shortly," said Amazon. "Please note that if you were trying to place an order, it will not have processed at this time."

Fuming PS5 fans took to Twitter to vent their anger, branding recent restocks "ridiculous" and "frustrating". One thing they're not? Surprising. Sony's next-gen games console has been in short supply since launching back in November.

Missed out on the PS5 deals? Argos isn't the only major retailer tipped to drop PS5 consoles this week. Currys, Game and Tesco are expected to release stock very soon.

