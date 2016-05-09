It made its first appearance in Munich last week and we managed to get a couple of scoop shots from the High End show.

The simple black aluminium casework has a volume control on the right, and 3.5mm and 6.3mm headphone jacks on the left.

Arcam says the Class A design "delivers no crossover distortion for the purest sound".

On the back you'll find a pair of RCA line inputs, a pair of balanced XLR inputs and a power switch. That's your lot.

Internally, Arcam says there's an "extensively optimised" circuitboard layout, a direct coupled signal path and ultra low-noise power supplies.

The resistive-ladder volume control control, taken from Arcam's flagship £4000 A49 amplifier, helps eliminate volume tracking errors.

Headphone output power is 2W into a 16 Ohm load, 1W into 32 Ohms and 0.13W into 300 Ohms.

The Arcam rHead measures 4.4 x 19.4 x 13.5cm (HWD), weighs 0.7Kg and will go on sale in the UK from July.

