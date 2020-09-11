Arcam enters music streamer market with fully featured ST60

Arcam has unveiled its first-ever dedicated music streamer, the ST60 – and, as you might expect of such a landmark product from the established British brand, it meets the high demands of today's streaming world.

The Arcam ST60 offers access to services like Deezer, Napster, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal. But that's not all it can do: it is also compatible with Apple's AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast for easy playing from your iOS and Android devices, and can also pick up and play UPnP sources.

It can fully decode MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) files, and is Roon Ready for playing in a multi-room setup too. How's that for a skillset? Of course, such versatility is no less than we'd expect from a brand who has experience in the streaming sphere, most recently with its excellent just-add-speakers SA30 system.

(Image credit: Arcam)

MQA isn't the only hi-res format it supports, of course. It also plays nice with AIFF, ALAC, FLAC, and WAV, along with compressed legacy formats. And if you're into custom home installations, it also delivers full I/P RS232 control, including Control4 and Crestron.

Connectivity-wise, we're looking at USB, Balanced XLR and single-ended RCA analogue outputs, plus coaxial and optical digital outputs, offering plenty of options for hooking it up to amplifiers and systems.

Don't want to control the ST60 from your device using AirPlay, Chromecast or Arcam's MusicLife app? You can use the remote control instead.

The Arcam ST60 will arrive this winter for £1199 – sitting nicely between the What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Cambridge Audio CXN V2 and NAD C 658, then.

