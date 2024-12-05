Apple's much-rumoured HomePod with a screen could be delayed, analyst says

One of Apple's next major devices could be delayed. The much-rumoured HomePod with a screen was originally thought to launch before the end of 2024, then early 2025, but that has now slipped to the second half of next year, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It's now not expected to launch until after Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. This delay is due to software development, Kuo says.

The device is rumoured to be Apple's big push into the smart home market. It's said to have a 6- or 7-inch screen – a bit like the Amazon Echo Show – with more ways to interact with and use the device than the current, screen-less HomePod and HomePod Mini. For example, it could show visual content like calendars, to-do lists, photos and videos. Apple's AI software, Apple Intelligence, is also thought to be part of the package.

Apple is also rumoured to be developing a wall-mounted smart display. This is also thought to be part of its drive to establish itself as a key player in the smart home market, where it has lagged behind competitors like Amazon and Google.

We gave both the HomePod and HomePod Mini glowing five-star reviews, so are keen to see how a model with a screen would fare. We'll bring you more news as we get it.

