Apple "Unleashed" event confirmed for 18th October, AirPods 3 tipped to launch

Apple has confirmed an event for Monday 18th October, during which it could finally unveil new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds alongside new MacBook laptops.

The digital-only event takes place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, California, starting at 6pm BST / 1pm ET / 10am PT / 3am AEST. You can watch a live stream at apple.com or via the Apple TV app.

The announcement came in the form of a tweet from Apple marketing senior vice president Greg Joswiak (below). The tagline is "unleashed", which is thought to be a nod to the arrival of Apple's fastest-ever MacBook Pro.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvlOctober 12, 2021 See more

Fingers crossed the long-rumoured AirPods 3 will finally make their official debut, too. The buds are expected to share some similarities with the AirPods Pro, only without the silicone tips. Rumour has it they won't feature noise cancelling technology so it's likely they'll actually be cheaper than the Pro model.

There's also a slight chance we could see the AirPods Pro 2 break cover, but they'll more than likely be saved for a future Apple event.

If you'd like to know more about what might appear at Apple's 18th October "Unleashed" event, check out our AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 hub pages, where you can find all of the leaks, rumours and latest news.

