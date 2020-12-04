Apple AirPods Studio could launch this year after all

It seems Apple could well have one more surprise for us this year.

MacRumours reports to have obtained an internal memo this week from a "reliable source," in which Apple informs service providers that it is planning AppleCare-related changes for next Tuesday (8th December) at approximately 5:30am PT time (8:30am ET, 1:30pm GMT). According to this memo, Apple has told technicians to expect new product SKUs, new and/or updated product descriptions, and new and/or updated product pricing.

So, perhaps we could see the launch of Apple's first pair of over-ear headphones this year after all. The firm has had a busy time of late, having hosted a series of hardware events to announce the iPhone 12, HomePod Mini and iPad. Its most recent 'One More Thing' Mac event last month marked Apple bringing its hardware reveals in 2020 to a close... or so we presumed. This memo does suggest otherwise, however, as MacRumours is wise to point out, this memo could of course mean nothing new at all.

Still, if it is something it is likely to be the highly anticipated AirPods Studio, which have been widely speculated this year and are expected to be the next expansion of the AirPods line. We're expecting a traditional over-ear design with wireless functionality, noise-cancelling, Siri functionality and cushioned ear cups – much like the Apple-owned Beats headphones. There could also be a higher-end model made with more premium materials, plus a cheaper sports model.

That early morning timing Stateside naturally rules out an event, but it could well be when Apple issues a press release announcement. Consider our alarms set!

It's worth nothing, however, that reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser recently said the AirPods Studio had been delayed until spring next year, with a launch pencilled in for 16th March 2021. As ever with Apple product rumours, we'll just have to wait and see...

