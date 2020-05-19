Apple AirPods Pro price drops to new low, now just £218

Anyone looking for Apple's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds at a more palatable price, read on.

Scan is currently offering the AirPods Pro for just £217.97, offering a saving of over a tenner on the previously listed price, and over £30 on the original launch price. This is among the very lowest prices we've seen on them to date. Delivery is free too.

The catch, you ask? According to the retailer's site, this deal is available today (Tuesday) only – so you best be quick.

Missed out? Then your next port of call should probably be Appliances Direct, which is, at the time of writing, selling the AirPods Pro for £219. Many other UK retailers are selling the popular true wireless buds for between £229 and £249.

Apple AIrPods Pro £250 £217.97 at Scan

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.View Deal

The 2019-released AirPods feature Apple's flagship H1 chip, as well as the firm's tastiest tech in the realm of true wireless headphones: voice control (with Siri) and effective active noise cancellation, complete with a most welcome Transparency mode for letting noise from the outside world in.

The AirPods Pro's user experience, unprecedented levels of comfort and choice of three ear tip sizes make the AirPods Pro a strong contender in the true wireless category. And if you're going to buy them, why not nab yourself a top deal in the process?

