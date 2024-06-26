Apple AirPods Pro 2 could finally get this customisable feature in a free upgrade

Apple has been drip-feeding new features like Adaptive Audio to the AirPods Pro 2 since their release two years ago, but the one thing that's been missing on these wireless earbuds is any way of manually controlling the level of active noise-cancelling (ANC).

That could be about to change this year as a report from Headphonesty suggests that Apple could be introducing manual ANC control this autumn during its annual September event alongside the iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 launches.

Currently, the AirPods Pro 2nd generation earbuds have an Adaptive Audio mode that dynamically adjusts the noise level between full ANC and Transparency modes depending on your surroundings. This mode is automatic, but the update will let users have more control over this effect. You'll be able to "remove more noise" or "remove less noise" in this mode, tailoring the level of ANC to suit your needs and environment.

It's not clear whether this will be just a voice command or if you'll be able to toggle the level manually in the AirPods' noise-control menu (which might get a little messy, looking at the current layout), but it's at least a step forward into letting users manage their own ANC needs, like Sony and Bose have been doing for years now.

Adaptive Audio was introduced last year and we've found it works well during testing and in everyday use with the AirPods Pro 2. It's pretty good at blocking (or letting in) noise as we move in between noisy and quieter environments, and the effect is fairly subtle. But being able to control the level of ANC or Transparency in the flagship AirPods Pro 2 is long overdue from Apple.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

There are a handful of other new features coming to AirPods this autumn, as mentioned at WWDC in June 2024. These include being able to interact with Siri by shaking or nodding your head, better voice clarity during calls in noisy environments, and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking for games. While these features will be available for AirPods 3, Air Pods Pro and AirPods Max, the customisable ANC in Adaptive Audio mode is reportedly exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2 only.

These free updates also suggest we won't be seeing a new AirPods Pro 3 any time soon this year, with Apple using last year's September event to launch the same AirPods Pro 2 but with a new USB-C case at no extra cost.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Read our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review

Apple Adaptive Audio explained and tested: AirPods Pro latest ANC feature

iPhone 16: release date rumours, spec leaks and what features to expect