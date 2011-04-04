Smartphones using the Android operating software are now, for the first time, the most popular in the UK and the USA.

Helped by the sheer weight of handsets using Android – compared to the solitary iPhone for iOS, for example – the OS now makes up 28% of the smartphone market in the UK.

This equates to more than 4 million people (over the age of 18) who now own an Android handset.

According to research by Intelligent Environments, Apple's iOS aka the iPhone now makes up 26% of the smartphone market, while Blackberry takes up 14%.

Meanwhile, Google's Android grew to a 33% market share in the US, taking the top smarphone OS spot for the first time, ahead of Blackberry on 29%.

Apple's iOS came in third Stateside, inching up to around 25% market share.

Samsung led the way when it came to making the handsets, with Comscore's research in the US finding the company with a 25% market share, ahead of LG (21%), Motorola (16%), RIM (9%) and Apple (7.5%).

