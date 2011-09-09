Android app downloads will overtake Apple apps downloaded by the end of 2011, according to the latest research.

The number of apps downloaded on the Android platform will hit 8.1 billion by the end of the year, with Apple's iOS app downloads peaking at 6 billion.

The figures mark not only a change in position between the competing platforms compared to 2010 but also a leap in the number of downloads.

Last year 1.4 billion Android apps were downloaded, compared to Apple's 2.7 billion, while Apple's App Store passed 15 billion app downloads back in July.

Ovum, the company behind the research, said that iOS would however continue to dominate the market for paid apps, with revenue expected to reach $2.86 billion in 2016, compared to $1.5 billion for Android.

And piracy is being blamed for this discrepancy. A survey of Android developers by Skyhook found more than 50% of those surveyed saw piracy as a problem, with a similar number saying Google was too lax in its policing of Android Market.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.